IHC approves main accused’s bail in judge video leak case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted bail to Mian Tariq Mehmood, the main accused in the accountability judge Arshad Malik’s video leak and blackmailing case.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq allowed bail to the accused against Rs0.1 million surety bonds, saying there was insufficient evidence to substantiate charges against him.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Minallah asked the prosecutor about the evidence against the accused to which he was informed that the statements of witnesses were attached with the reply submitted before the court.

The court observed that no solid evidence except the statements of witnesses were available to substantiate the blackmailing charges against the accused, and accepted his bail plea.

Mian Tariq Mehmood is accused of recording judge Arshad Malik’s video and then blackmailing him. He is being tried by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which rejected the bail plea on March 11.