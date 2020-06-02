Halting the upsurge of future pandemics

Lessons all can learn

It seemed recently, that Africa was confronted with the outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola virus disease in 2014. But the incredible heroism of certain front liners to the commendable efforts of the African governments, rose to the occasion and kept the virus in check. That coupled with efforts from stakeholders, the private sector, and international aid organizations, contributed significantly to how the virus was effectively controlled. The world lauded Africa — its proactive and preventive measures.

It is however not precisely breaking news that Africa, and the world at large, has been hit by another infectious disease, the Coronavirus. All the headlines have been devoted entirely to news about it. And you’re probably not mistaken if you think it is about how Africa, despite having a supposed proud history of dealing with an infectious disease, still can’t boast of containing the pandemic. It seems to appear Africa has not kept up its preparedness enough since the Ebola virus. Thus, there is an expedient need to examine the crucial role of the African governments in stemming pandemics.

The saying, “prevention is better than cure,” remains true. And it is on this premise that African governments must know no amount of lockdown, total or partial, can ever replace proactive measures. At the top is an efficient healthcare system. They have for years recklessly neglected properly funding their healthcare systems. The current pandemic has revealed an infrastructural health deficit will always come to hunt them. Since the pandemic began, they have run a shelter for additional hospital beds and isolation centres.

Also, they have had to greatly suffer from much too few ventilators. And consequently, critically ill patients suffering died. This is exacerbated by their hospitals’ unreliable electricity, insufficient equipment to deliver quality healthcare services, and shortage of medical supplies and clinical staff. Hence, the most reasonable outcome to stem the surge of future pandemics is an African improved, well-funded healthcare system. The most exciting news of this crisis is that it is offering them a clean slate.

Social distancing and self-isolation are paramount. These protocols are tested in previous pandemics in previous times like the 1918 Spanish flu. But the measures are often more effective the governments adequately provide social needs and safety nets to mitigate the citizens’ losses. The lockdown has been the most difficult for many Africans who require daily toiling to put food on the table.

If there is ever any virus they need to kick out against future pandemics, it will be one of misplaced priority. Now, more than ever, it is crystal clear that scientific researches play a huge role in fostering the development of their country. The governments need to heavily invest in infectious disease research and also build state-of-the-art research institutes and laboratories. Besides, adequate resources, both financial and technical, should be offered to local scientists. This will allow them to experience scientific breakthroughs and produce home-grown solutions that will impact health of the citizens and halt the upsurge of future pandemics. Like in Senegal, where local health experts and laboratory technicians developed critical interventions during the pandemic, which led to creating a $1 testing kit and $100 ventilator. It’s high time Africa start diverting budgets from non-pressing sectors to public health. The African governments must indeed be alive to setting priorities right.

The current pandemic has again taught them that the autonomy of their local government is non-negotiable. And more importantly, there is a need for decentralization of powers. As seen, the Federal and State governments cannot handle matters alone. In such times, there has been little, or no development orchestrated from the very center. Whether it is the distribution of palliatives and any other essential materials or localizing measures to address the realities of various communities, it all boils down to the need of an efficient local government to facilitate the processes. It cannot simply be stressed enough that the efficiency and autonomy of the local government authorities, prompted by the African governments, have an essential role to play in how well they contain future pandemics. In the bargain, one cannot think of a country that is prosperous without a maximally functioning local government.

Most seriously impacted Western countries have both relatively resilient healthcare systems, and financial and institutional wherewithal to mitigate its impact. However, Africa, does not have the required capacity to withstand this. This is why containing the virus by the African governments, must be taken more seriously now than ever. They need concrete plans. The African governments must be able to assure the citizenry that post-pandemic recovery will be entirely different this time.

Consequently, the African governments must be able to follow through the post-COVID recovery with an effective action plan. They should commit to drawing lessons and start doing things differently. After the current pandemic, they should be able to point out that we critically learned this, they are adopting that, they are implementing this and we are doing away with that. Only then we can safely forge new ways African governments can effectively play a role in future pandemics.

Most of the countries where the virus had ravaged, and lockdowns been effective, have in place both credible and practical palliatives to mitigate some of the resulting economic hardship. Even if Africa has the financial wherewithal, her system or her institutions must be strong enough to ensure fair distribution of the food relief items. The African governments need to do much better than the approach of handling cash and food stuff to citizens. But even if they want to do something better, their comatose systems and institutions are an instant let down. An all-encompassing national database is critical for them in halting future pandemics. And it is no longer a question of “if” but “when.” Hopefully, critical lessons would have been learned when the dust of the current pandemic is settled.