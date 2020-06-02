Farmers in Okara sell locusts for Rs20 per kg

Chicken and fish feed factories in Okara are asking farmers to sell them locusts for Rs20 per kilogramme to “highly nutritious and cost-effective” feed.

According to locals, it is easy to catch locusts at night because they are immobile and rest on the ground and trees in swarms. They say this way they can also save their crops to some extent and make money as well.

Locals are of the opinion that by selling locusts they will able to make their ends meet amid a pandemic that has led to an increase in unemployment.

Another farmer said that Okara district offers a sustainable solution to the problem. He said the farmers facing locust attacks can trap them and sell them to the factory owners. This way they can make money themselves and also help the government save the cost of chemical sprays, he added.

Pakistan Drug Lawyer Forum head Noor Mehr lauded the initiative. He said there was no issue with the feed made from locusts if people catch them without using chemical sprays. He said due to higher protein content, they are a better source of nutrition than soybean.

A soybean meal has a protein content of 45% while locusts have a protein content of 70%, he added. This will also save money, he said, adding a total kilo of locust feed after processing would cost Rs30/kg, whereas the price of soybean is about Rs90/kg.