Falling inflation

Yet prices remain rigidly high

Pakistan’s inflation rate has eased for the fourth successive month, with the latest figure coming in at 8.2 percent. Inflation had peaked in January, hitting a record 14.56 percent and expectations are that it will further ease during the new financial year. This had also enabled the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) to reduce the discount rate substantially, bringing it down to 8 percent from a whopping 13.25 perccent, a cut of 525 basis points in a matter of weeks, also necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak. An international oil glut had also brought prices to near zero enabling the PTI government to slash the prices of petroleum products, the latest of these cuts coming this week with the price of petrol being reduced significantly by Rs 7.06. On paper, the lower inflation and discount rate plus the cut in petrol prices, look great; however, the situation on-ground is adversely different for consumers with falling disposable incomes. Prices of essentials such as wheat and sugar, according to independent market surveys, have gone up exponentially in the past few weeks, by at least Rs120 per 20kg bag and Rs160 per 50kg, respectively. These are by no means small increments and even if they are conservatively discounted for variance, it does not reflect what the inflation report is suggesting. Prices of eggs, pulses, cooking oil and vegetables for example have also not dropped rather increased. Some of the blame for this can be attributed to hoarding, especially in the case of wheat, but nevertheless, prices have still risen.

An SBP report released through Twitter has stated that the coronavirus has led to a ‘decline in the purchasing power of people at the local and foreign level’. Yet, at a time when low to medium income groups are facing financial turmoil, the government should be taking tough measures to control and bring down prices. If such a strategy exists, clearly it is not working. Whether the problem lies in the plan, its implementation or both; the government has to fix the problem to provide tangible relief to the people. A falling inflation number does not matter if actual market prices are not going in the same direction.