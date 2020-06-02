It was about four months ago when Coronavirus disease forced the world to go under lockdown. Countries like America, Italy and France have faced worst scenarios, even under lock down. The basic science behind lockdown was to curtail the spread of this disease, as being very contagious. Lockdown has left many people unemployed and even homeless.

Defeating the super economies of the world, Coronavirus is all set to be the permanent resident of this world. Experts believe that we need to accept it by changing our coping strategy. “Exit strategy” is being observed by many countries. Italy and Spain have decided to ease the lockdown in coming week. A slow but increasing hustle is seen on the roads. But this stage is very critical. It is more demanding in terms of precautionary measures. Much more care needs to be practiced. If we put deaf ears to the warnings of our leadership, we will have to face unimaginable miseries.

Maria Arshad

Islamabad