Chief secretaries to provide implementation plan for NCC’s decisions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday directed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ask the provincial chief secretaries to present the implementation plan for the decisions made by the chief ministers during the meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The NCOC meeting, which was chaired by Umar, reviewed the way forward for the NCC’s decisions such as reopening tourism sites and the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Umar said that the chief secretaries would be directed to present the implementation mechanism during the NCOC meetings.

While highlighting the risk of contagion, he warned that markets, public transport and industrial units were high-risk areas and SOPs should be focused on these three areas.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza informed the forum that 26 SOPs, guidelines and protocols were developed by the Health Ministry in consultation with experts and provincial authorities. He said that the government would also include another guideline to protect the elderly and those at high-risk of developing severe complications from Covid-19.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah advocated strict punishment for the violation of SOPs to ensure strict compliance. He said that the media should be actively engaged to educate the masses about the risk factors and the need for complying with the SOPs.

National Information Technology Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shabahat Ali Shah told the meeting that the board had completed population density identification of six major cities, which would help the government identify positive, suspected and normal population during data mapping.