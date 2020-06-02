PM’s aide says ARU didn’t spy on Justice Isa, family

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday told Supreme Court that he doesn’t get paid to work at the chief of the Asset Recovery Unit (ARU).

In a reply submitted by Akbar and another official of the ARU to the 10-judge full court hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition against the reference, the PM’s aide also contested the claims made by the SC judge about the surveillance.

“There has been no surveillance or covert surveillance in relation to the petitioner or his family. All adverse allegations in this regard are vehemently denied,” said the reply.

About locating the properties, the statement said the detail of those residing in any immovable property in the UK can be accessed through open-source websites, such as 192.com and UK phone book.com. Once the address is determined, the owner of that immovable property can be found through other open sources such as the UK Land Registry

It said both ARU officials also filed copies of extract from the UK Land Registry in relation to 40 Oakdale Road London E11, 4DL UK dated April 5, 2019 which was annexed by Abdul Hameed Dogar along with his original complaint to the ARU dated April 10, 2019. The government had filed the presidential reference in May 2019 on the basis of Dogar’s complaint.

The reply also expounded upon how the ARU was established by the federal government. It said a task force was formed to bring back the looted wealth stashed abroad and it was later converted into the ARU which was also approved by the federal cabinet under rules of business

It claimed that the apex court order in a suo motu case had provided impetus to the formation of the unit.