Accused women in Uzma Khan case are ‘innocent’, actor’s sister tells court

–Huma Malik says sister registered FIR due to ‘misunderstanding’, asks court to cancel case

–Malik Riaz serves Rs5bn defamation notice on Barrister Hassaan Niazi for maligning his name in case

LAHORE: Amid reports of a settlement between actress Uzma Khan and the three women who attacked her, the former’s sister has told a local court that the accused persons nominated in the first information report (FIR) were “innocent”.

In her written statement before the judicial magistrate, Huma Khan said that the accused women did not torture her. “I sustained injuries due to a fallen glass from [the] table,” she said.

“The accused women nominated in the FIR are innocent,” she said, adding that her sister got the FIR registered due to some “misunderstanding”. She also requested for the FIR to be withdrawn.

This development follows reports of a settlement between the two parties.

On Monday, Uzma’s counsel Khadija Siddiqui also disassociated herself from the case over the same reports.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, she said that although her client was yet to confirm or deny whether a settlement had taken place, the word was that both parties had settled the matter out of court.

“My entire struggle has been against lawlessness and I want the law to be equal for everyone,” she said. “I did not want this to go towards a settlement.”

She said that there was a lot of pressure on them during the past few days and a settlement appeared to be on the cards, but now that speculations about the same were strong, she could not be part of the case anymore as it would compromise her stance.

Earlier on Monday, a session court granted interim bail to the three women and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs50,000 each. The court also issued notices to the SHO concerned and sought the case record on the next date of hearing.

On May 27, the police registered a case against business tycoon Malik Riaz’s two daughters Pashmina Malik and Ambar Malik, and his niece Amina Usman Malik, along with 15 other persons, after Uzma accused had them of forcibly barging into her house and attacking her.

Multiple videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed the women entering the actress’ house and threatening her for allegedly having an extramarital affair with a man named Usman Malik, who is said to be related to Riaz. The ladies could be seen hurling abuses at Uzma and her sister while threatening to have them ‘picked up by intelligence agencies’ as well.

The property tycoon also rejected all allegations in a tweet and said that he would be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to “implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents”.

A day later, the actress held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, where her legal team claimed that the house the accused broke into did not belong to Usman or his wife Amna, a claim that had been made by the latter in a video, but instead their client was the legal occupant of the property. However, Pakistan Today found that the property in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was rented out to one Fahad Noor in January and the landlord did not even know that she was residing there.

Meanwhile, Bahria Town has served a legal notice on Barrister Hassaan Niazi for defaming Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz by wrongly implicating him in the Uzma Khan case.

In a tweet on May 30, Advocate Azhar Siddique stated that he had filed a defamation suit against Barrister Niazi for maligning Malik Riaz and sought Rs5 billion in damages.