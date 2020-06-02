23 more coronavirus patients lose lives

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday that coronavirus had claimed 23 more lives and infected 1,439 people while 953 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement issued from the CM House, Shah said that with testing of 5,454 samples, 1,439 new cases emerged which constituted 26.4 per cent of the tests. He added that the government had conducted 192,546 tests which produced 31,086 cases.

“In other words, the overall detection of the cases comes to 16.2 per cent while the current detection has been recorded at 264 per cent,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the death of 23 more patients, the death toll had reached 526 which was 1.7 per cent of the total patients.

“Our death rate has increased from 1.6 per cent to 1.7 per cent,” he said and added 358 patients were in critical condition, of the 64 had been put on the ventilators.

Giving details of 15,022 under treatment patients, the CM said that 13,813 were in home isolation, 111 at Isolation Centres and 1098 at different hospitals. “It is encouraging that 953 more patients recovered and discharged,” he said and added that so far 15,538 patients have recovered which constituted 50 per cent recovery ratio.

Sharing district-wise data, Shah said that out of 1,439 cases, 1035 belonged to Karachi.

He said Korangi had the highest number of 263 cases, East 242, Central 166, South 167, Malir 139 and West 58.

“Local transmission in Karachi is on the rise even then we took hard decision to ease the lockdown further, therefore, people will have to take more precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and secure,” he said.

Shah said that in the rural areas, coronavirus was spreading like fire in the jungle.

He added that Larkana had 50 cases, Hyderabad 47, Sukkur 40, Khairpur 33, Ghotki 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Badin 15, Sanghar 13, Jamshoro nine, Qambar six, Sujawal and Shikarpur have five each, and Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Matiari have one case each.

The Sindh chief minister urged the people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise, this pandemic could not be defeated.