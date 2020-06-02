2,193 health workers in Pakistan have contracted coronavirus so far

KARACHI: At least 2,193 frontline healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus across Pakistan since the emergence of the highly-infectious disease in the country.

According to the data issued by the National Health Ministry, 1,232 doctors, 333 nurses and 628 support staff members have contracted the virus. Out of these, 23 healthcare workers have lost their lives, 789 have recovered from the disease, 1,185 are currently in isolation and 196 are hospitalised.

A further breakdown of these numbers revealed that 645 healthcare workers contracted the virus in Sindh. These included 503 doctors, 48 nurses and 94 paramedics and support staff. A majority of these cases were reported in public and private sectors hospitals of Karachi.

Around 637 healthcare workers contracted the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), out of which 296 were doctors, 112 nurses and 299 paramedics and support staff.

400 healthcare workers were infected in Punjab. 138 of these were doctors, 118 nurses and 144 paramedics and support staff.

As many as 248 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus in Balochistan, out of which 184 were doctors, four nurses and 60 paramedics and support staff.

Moreover, 208 healthcare workers in Islamabad contracted the virus. 99 of these were doctors, 48 nurses and 61 paramedics and support staff.

Furthermore, as many as 43 and 12 healthcare workers tested positive for coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), respectively.