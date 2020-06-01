Sindh to follow Centre’s coronavirus strategy: spokesperson

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the provincial government will implement the federal government’s strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murtaza said: “Today CM Murad attended a National Com­mand and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting at 10:00 am. He will also meet the prime minister and others later today to present his point of view. But for the sake of the country, we will implement [in Sindh] whatever the federal government decides going forward.”

Lamenting that the Sindh government’s strategy of “strict lockdown” was undermined by the federal government from day one, Murtaza said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders were hurling threats at the provincial government.

“Unfortunately, due to the mixed messaging by the central government, the common man is still in denial and says ‘there is no such thing as corona’,” he said.

“Irresponsible statements by the government have resulted in a spike in both new cases and deaths,” the spokesperson added.

Sindh reported 1,402 positive cases and 22 deaths during the past 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his daily briefing on the province’s coronavirus situation, Murad revealed that 187,092 tests have been conducted so far, adding that 342 patients were in critical condition.

With the new cases, Sindh’s tally has risen to 29,647 while the death toll has reached 503.