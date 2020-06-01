Saudi govt considering allowing 20pc Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj

Federal Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri has said that Pakistan is in contact with Saudi authorities regarding quota for this year’s Hajj.

Saudi authorities have presented their recommendations regarding Hajj to King Salman, Qadri told a private news channel.

The recommendation regarding conducting this year’s pilgrimage on a limited scale is under consideration, he said. Saudi authorities are considering allowing 20 per cent Pakistani pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage, the minister said.

However, a final decision in this regard is expected next week, he added.