Renowned writer Dr Asif Farrukhi passes away

Pakistani writer, teacher and critic Dr Asif Aslam Farrukhi passed away on Monday at the age of 60.

Dr Farrukhi was born in September, 1959. He was the son of distinguished Urdu scholar, poet, researcher and writer Dr Aslam Farrukhi who passed away after a prolonged illness in 2016.

In 2014, Dr Farrukhi joined Habib University in Karachi as an associate professor and the director of the Arzu Centre for Regional Languages and Humanities. He was employed by the university when he passed away. The varsity paid tribute to him in tweet Monday evening.

According to Habib University’s website, Dr Farrukhi, a public health physician by training, did his MBBS from the Dow Medical College, Karachi in 1984 and Masters in Public Health with concentration in International Health from the Harvard University, USA in 1988.

From 1994 to 2014, he served as the health and nutrition programme officer at UNICEF, Karachi.

Dr Farrukhi founded the Karachi Literature Festival with former Oxford University Press managing director Ameena Saiyid. They later founded the Adab Festival in 2019.

He was a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He known for his short stories and essays. Seven collections of his short fiction and two collections of critical essays have been published. He has published translations of prose and poetry from modern and classical writers.

He is survived by two daughters.