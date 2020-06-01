PTV to air Israeli series ‘Fauda’ based on friends of Ertugrul’s descendants

ISLAMABAD – With the Turkish drama series Ertugrul, chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, successfully being aired in Pakistan, the state television PTV will now be running the Israeli show Fauda.

The 36-episode Arabic and Hebrew drama series has been dubbed into Urdu and will be aired on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The episodes will be aired daily at 11:10 pm, with repeat runs during the day.

“After finding out about ourselves, where we come from, basically who we are, we also need to find out who our friends have been and are – and where they come from,” PM Khan said in a cabinet meeting last week.

After the incredible success of Ertugrul in the country, Senator Faisal Javed maintained that Fauda would be a similar success story.

“We have needed soul-searching for a while, which was finally streamlined by Ertugrul. Now we need to expand our souls and incorporate other aspects – for instance how to form relationships,” he said while talking to The Dependent.

The senator added that the Pakistan Television Network has been directed to air the famed Israeli series seven days a week.

“We just want to make sure that everyone in the country finally learns how to make and sustain friendships, especially the most difficult ones,” Javed added.