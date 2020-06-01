PM’s aide announces Pakistan, WB agreement for environmental uplift programmes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor Malik Amin on Monday said that the present government is taking all-out measures for the overall environmental protection through forest regeneration and biodiversity conservation programmes in addition to boosting the country’s climate-resilience through enhanced disaster risk management.

This he said while addressing a signing ceremony of a five-year US$ 188 ‘Pakistan Hydromet and Ecosystem Restoration Services Project’ agreement.

Under the agreement, the World Bank (WB) would join hands with Pakistan to provide funding and technical support to latter’s disaster resilience and ecosystem restoration initiatives through more reliable and timely weather forecasting improved disaster risk management services as well as overall environmental sustainability and achieving green growth targets of the country.

“This is the first time that Pakistan has successes to win heft funding of US 188 million for an ambitious five-year project that aims to address environmental degradation, deforestation, climate change-caused disaster risks in the country through nature-based solutions such as increasing forest cover, strengthening hydro-meteorological forecasting for effective delivery of disaster risk management services,” the advisor said.

Speaking about the Green Economic Stimulus, Malik Amin said that it supports the objectives of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project which is aimed at bolstering plantations, setting up of nurseries, natural forests, and promotion of honey, fruits and olive plantation in Pakistan.

Under the package, a ‘Green Nigehabaan’ initiative would also be launched to provide thousands of job opportunities to youth and daily-wagers in the first phase by making them a part of the plantation campaign. The Green Economic Stimulus also promotes the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, which adopts a holistic approach and aims at reducing and alleviating pollution of air, ground and water.

He also told the ceremony participants that the Climate Change Ministry has already launched the ‘Ecosystems Restoration Initiative’ (ESRI) which is an ambitious initiative that focuses on applying the nature-based solutions to bolster Pakistan’s climate change adaptation and mitigation objectives while addressing issues like livelihoods and reducing damages from natural disasters.

He said that the current pandemic has brought a new set of challenges for Pakistan like many other countries, including social, political and even to human survival issues. “As a result, it has become increasingly challenging to sustain the livelihoods of millions of people, while putting in place effective safety measures,” he added.

“A recent assessment indicates that up to 19 million people could be laid off due to the lockdown, bringing extreme challenges for the government to ensure the economic survival of various communities,” he cautioned.

“However, so far, the government has very ably utilised the situation to ensure economic sustenance of people and converting the challenge into an opportunity through now what is the world-acclaimed Green Stimulus initiative, which has been approved by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan as part of his government’s efforts for ensuring economic security in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” he emphasised.

Malik Amin also said that the federal government’s launch of the Green Stimulus Package would support the 10 Billion Tsunami Afforestation Project, which is promoting the forestry sector by engaging the workforce for raising plantations and other conservation-related activities all over the country.

He further mentioned that the Green Economic Stimulus also promotes the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement, which adopts a holistic approach and aims at reducing and alleviating pollution of air, ground and water.

