PML-N asks PTI why was sugar exported amid domestic shortage

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday asked why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave subsidy on sugar despite a 40 per cent devaluation of the rupee and why did it allow the export of sugar amid a domestic shortage.

In a statement, she said that the government’s “inability” to answer four fundamental questions regarding the sugar scandal has shown that a “sugar thief mafia” has been imposed on them.

She said that “rented mouthpieces” of the government “stage a circus” everyday and they wave around fake and forged documents to divert attention from the “criminal-in-chief” Imran Khan.

“Despite overwhelming and crystal-clear evidence against him, why has Imran Khan not been nominated as the chief criminal in the sugar scandal?” she asked.

“Why did Imran order the export of sugar amid a domestic shortage? Why did Imran decide to give subsidy despite a 40 per cent devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee? Why did Imran not take any action against the hike of sugar prices from Rs53 to Rs90 per kg? Why was Imran not summoned by the Sugar Scandal Inquiry Commission? Why is the inquiry commission not satisfied with the answers given by Usman Buzdar, Asad Umar and Abdul Razaq Dawood? These are the real questions to which the people of Pakistan demand an answer,” Marriyum said.

The former information minister said the people of Pakistan are being robbed every single day with “artificially jacked up sugar prices”. Every single day the government tries to tie the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Suleman Shehbaz to mislead the nation from the real criminals, she lambasted.

The PML-N spokesperson said that the Sindh High Court had ruled to lower the CPR of sugarcane but Shehbaz did not give a single rupee in subsidy nor did he lower the cost of sugarcane. This subsidy amounted to billions of rupees in Punjab which was to be paid in double, which Shehbaz refused, she said, adding that he stood by the poor farmers and saved billions for the nation.

Marriyum said the nation was once again told a lie that the commission report was made public on Imran’s orders. The truth, she said, is that the report had to be made public because of the law made by PML-N March 31, 2017. This law had been passed under the leadership of Nawaz that it would be mandatory to make public all reports by such commissions within 30 days because the PML-N supreme leader and his party believes in transparency and accountability in front of the people of Pakistan, she added.