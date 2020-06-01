PM, Italian counterpart discuss IOK, debt relief initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised that the developed countries could not deal with global economic recession without taking developing countries along as global challenge requires a global and holistic response.

He was talking with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on telephone. The Covid-19 pandemic and a broad range of other subjects were discussed during the conversation.

Offering deep condolences over loss of precious lives, Prime Minister Imran commended Italy’s efforts to fight the pandemic and briefed PM Conte about the latest situation in Pakistan and steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Underlining the imperative of saving lives and livelihoods, the prime minister highlighted the salient points of Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the twin challenges of health and socio-economic impacts.

Imran Khan also informed about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries and underscored the need for a comprehensive plan of action to create fiscal space and strengthen economies. He also appreciated Italy’s support for the initiative.

The prime minister shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He denounced India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. The prime minister underlined that the Indian government’s policies are posing serious threat to regional peace and security.

He also highlighted demonisation of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.