PM Imran approves wildlife protection, plantation initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved the launch of the “Protected Area Initiative” on Monday, under the ‘Green Pakistan Programme’.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan called on the prime minister, according to the press release issued by the PM’s office.

The meeting was a continuation of the “Green Stimulus” package approved by the prime minister in April, 2020, wherein 65,000 youth/ daily-wage earners, who are facing unemployment in the wake of Covid-19, were to be utilised for plantation activities across the country, the statement said.

The programme would involve the establishment of 12 national parks with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

The premier directed for all provinces to be taken on board for the initiative at the highest level, which includes chief ministers.

“PM Imran emphasised that such initiatives provide employment opportunities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, while at the same time protect the natural resources of the country,” the press release maintained.

It added that the prime minister would launch the “Protected Area Initiative” after the Ministry of Climate Change completes the process of consultation with stakeholders.

On April 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the ‘Green Stimulus’ package as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country.