No school will be allowed to resume classes: Sindh govt

KARACHI: In the wake of All Sindh Private Schools Association’s announcement to reopen schools from June 15, the Sindh government has declared that no private school in the province will be allowed to resume the teaching process until the ban on education institutes remains in place.

The provincial government warned private schools of action over violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It also said that markets and other businesses will operate as per its guidelines and that no change with regard to working hours or suspension of business on the weekends has been made.

The government said that a decision regarding resumption of public transport will be made soon as well, adding that decisions to be taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Monday’s meeting will be implemented from Tuesday onwards.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) earlier in the day to decide whether to further ease or tighten the lockdown restrictions in view of the spike in infections and fatalities.

All chief ministers, federal ministers, and relevant authorities attended the meeting that took stock of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and worked out a future strategy in view of the current situation.