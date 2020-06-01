Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports be probed, Fawad demands

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent picture from Britain shows that he is in good health.

The minister said that there is a need to investigate the medical reports of the former premier.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is also not sharing his test reports from Britain with the government, which has given rise to suspicion. “This establishes that British laboratories have not confirmed Nawaz Sharif’s illness,” said the minister. He added that there are suspicions that the former prime minister submitted fake reports to the courts to ensure his travel abroad for treatment. He further said it seems that the former prime minister had facts distorted in his report to ensure the way is paved for him to escape from Pakistan.

“There is a need to investigate Nawaz Sharif’s test reports carried out in Pakistan,” Fawad wrote to the PM. He added that it should be probed as to who has distorted the test reports in Pakistan, adding that an inquiry committee should be established to determine who helped Nawaz escape.

Earlier, a picture of Nawaz Sharif having tea went viral on the social media. The photo shows the PML-N supremo having tea with his grandchildren in the garden of Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Hyde Park Place office.