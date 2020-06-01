KP traders’ demand an end to lockdown

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) traders’ community here on Monday demanded of the government to end lockdown and allow businesses to remain open seven days a week.

The demand was made by a delegation of the Traders Alliance Federation (TAF) led by its president Amin Babar, Senior Vice President Sanaullah, Vice President Munawar Khurshid and others during a meeting with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the Chamber House.

Members of the Chamber’s Executive Committee Aftab Iqbal and Ihsanullah Khan and others were also present during the meeting.

The meeting was apprised about grievances and difficulties of traders’ community because of the prolonged pandemic induced lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The traders said that small businesses have struggled the most since the lockdown.

“We cannot afford the imposed restrictions anymore,” Maqsood Pervaiz opined, adding that small scale traders were forced into starvation due to the lockdown while labourers were also severely affected due to the closure of business centres.

He said that thousands of workers would lose their jobs if the restrictions to open shops remained in place.

While speaking on the occasion, SCCI chief said that the Covid-19 pandemic had virtually crippled the country’s economy and businesses activities and maintained the business community had extended full cooperation to the government during the prolonged lockdown but they needed to operate at full throttle now in order to make up for the losses and ensure survival.

Later, a delegation of KP Furniture Manufacturers, Dealers and Exporters Association Traders Group led by its chairman Ejaz Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Irfan Khalil, President Forez Shah, General Secretary Ihsan Khan, Vice President Mujeebullah and others also met with the SCCI president.

Ejaz Ali Shah informed the meeting about the problems and issues being faced by dealers and manufacturers associated with the furniture sector.

The SCCI chief assured the delegation of raising the issues and long-standing demands of furniture dealers, manufacturers and exporters with the government and relevant departments in an effective manner on a priority basis.