India committing aggression against all neighbours, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the RSS-led Indian government has launched a campaign of baseless and false allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

In a statement, the minister said under the international law, preventing the Pakistan High Commission from discharging its diplomatic duties and arresting and torturing diplomatic staff is a heinous and highly reprehensible act.

The aim of vicious campaign, he said, is to cover up its crimes, to avoid global stigma against its treatment with minorities and divert attention from state terrorism against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that international community should take note of India’s actions and hold New Delhi accountable for its violations of diplomatic and international laws.

He said India is guilty of aggression against all its neighbours in the region. Indian mischief and expansionist mindset forced even a peace-loving and progressive country like China to deploy its army on Indian border. He added similar pieces of news are reported in media regarding Nepal.

Faraz said that unilateral and illegal Indian action in IOK, an internationally recognized unresolved dispute, is a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws and is a charge sheet against New Delhi.