In praise of unlearning

Unlearning is an extremely underrated virtue. Often it is every bit as important as learning, if not more. None of us can help accumulating, in our formative years, huge stores of ideas and perceptions that are either incorrect (if they are matters of fact) or poorly founded (if they are opinions). This is unavoidable because hearsay is one of the ways we learn new things. It becomes worrisome only if these ideas and perceptions are not subjected to frequent checks.

Especially when one of us takes up the study of any subject, unlearning (foolish) things about that subject is at least as important as learning (sound) bits about it. It’s rather easy to fall in love with one’s long-held opinions, and one asks for trouble if one resolves to resist altering one’s preconceived notions about the subject and decides to defend them with all the emotional force at one’s disposal. What results then is an unholy muddle of sound and foolish ideas. This intellectual lethargy/dishonesty comes at a huge price: the man becomes an embodiment of doublethink. There’s no wisdom where there’s no coherence.

The Quran calls itself Al-Furqan (the Criterion that decides between the true and the false). It also declares that it is quite complete as far as its subject-matter is concerned. It is a Book, which implies that all the necessary context is right there in the text itself. It claims that it is revealed in unambiguous and clear Arabic, in a form most suitable for guidance. It says that its perfect transmission and purity is guaranteed by God Himself. Also, it’s the verbatim speech of God, as opposed to an inspired idea which the recipient of the revelation has expressed in his own words. None of these attributes of the Quran is shared by any other text or tradition; and so it makes no sense at all to give precedence over the Quran to any other account (when it comes to the subject of the Quran). If anything has the authority of settling theological issues among Muslims, it’s the Quran and nothing else. The moment one ‘understands’ the Quran ‘in the light of’ any other source (no matter what it may be), one is guilty of giving this authority to something other than the Quran. The results are very unfortunate, whether one does so consciously or unconsciously. That is why it’s the Hadees that must be understood in the light of the Quran, and not the other way around (which happens to be the popular approach with very unfortunate results).

What follows is that we need teachers, not interpreters of the Quran. A teacher attempts to explain the meaning of a given verse by pointing out the context and the words employed and referring to other relevant verses of the Quran. An interpreter simply gives an interpretation, which cannot be found in the Quran but is based on some extra-Quranic narration. Often it blatantly contradicts other verses of the Quran.

Reverence and respect for one’s religious teachers and what one learned at the knee of one’s mother is probably the biggest hurdle in the understanding of the Quran. One may sincerely believe that one is merely reading a given Quranic verse but what is going on in the mind at that time is often a replaying of some fairy tale heard in childhood. Ask anybody about the last two chapters of the Quran and he will most probably start by telling you that they were revealed to counter the magic spell that his adversaries were successfully able to cast on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – may God preserve us! Some of them would even give you an elaborate description of how as the eleven verses were recited eleven knots on some thread came unstuck and the evil spell was eliminated. The Quran says no such thing. In fact, quite the opposite: on many occasions it refutes this very claim from its doubters that Muhammad (PBUH) was under a magic spell. Examples could be multiplied but it would be a safe estimate that every fourth verse of the Quran is given a spin based on external sources.

There’s another unfortunate tendency among humans that plays its part here: If one hears something for the first time, one is bound to reject it out of hand as something too peculiar, especially if it goes against what one has heard all one’s life. And yet, if one keeps hearing the same thing again and again, it stops sounding strange. This tendency (which is there in the best of us) makes it imperative that one keeps re-examining one’s thoughts about any subject to see if they make any sense or are just accepted because of being more familiar. More specifically, one must make it a habit of asking oneself this: Does an understanding of a Quranic verse appeal to me because it agrees with a familiar story I have heard many times (to the extent that I can’t imagine it to possibly be any different), or does it appeal to me because it is the best explanation of the words of the verse taken in their context?

Like all valuable things understanding of the Quran only comes with sincerity and effort. But it cannot be achieved without unlearning preconceived notions about it. This often gets neglected and the resulting religious worldview, on account of being based on disparate and conflicting narratives, is of necessity and therefore something that fails to hang together.