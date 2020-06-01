ICCI urges govt to slash POL taxes as prices go down

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, while hailing the government for reducing the prices of petrol, light diesel and kerosene by over Rs7, Rs9 and Rs11 per litre respectively, has called for a slash in taxes on Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricant (POL) products instead of making them a source of revenue generation.

In a press release issued here, the ICCI president said that on the one hand, prices of POL products were reduced, but on the other hand taxes on these products were further increased which was not a wise decision as has deprived the people of availing any effective benefit of the decline in oil prices in the international market.

He said that the business community and people have suffered badly due to Covid-19 so, in these circumstances, the government must reduce taxes on petroleum products in order to reduce the high cost of doing business to facilitate the revival of business activities and unburdening people from high inflation.

He said that diesel was mostly used in transportation, industry and agriculture sectors but the government has not reduced its price even though there was an urgent need to provide relief to these sectors.

He said that despite the historic decline in the price of oil in the global market, the government has not reduced the price of high octane petrol due to which the price of petrol in the market was about Rs147 per litre and added that there was no justification for keeping the price of high octane so high.

The ICCI president said that most of the electricity in Pakistan was generated from oil-fired power plants and now that the price of oil has come down drastically, it necessitates a proportionate cut in the price of electricity to alleviate the hardships of the business class, revive industrial and commercial activities besides boosting exports.