Diplomatic spat

India unwilling to give peace a chance

In what is the latest deterioration in diplomatic relations with its neighbor, India has expelled two diplomats from Pakistan’s high commission in Delhi for allegedly being involved in espionage. The officials, who were taken into custody by Indian law enforcement authorities, were accused of attempting to obtain sensitive information about the country’s security establishment. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a second term last year, he has ramped up confrontation with Pakistan, bringing both countries almost to the brink of war at one stage. Under him, the BJP’s Hindutva ideology has gained prominence through a continuously propagated anti-Muslim narrative, passing of discriminatory citizenship laws and the revocation of the special status afforded to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution where a lockdown has persisted now for close to ten months. Pakistan, under Prime Minister Imran Khan has attempted to find some middle ground in this current impasse with no luck. Modi won on an anti-Pakistan stance and there is no limit to how far he will take it as he has clearly decided to keep it up to pander to his core base. Indiscriminate firing along the LOC has continued unabated for months resulting in casualties on both sides every so often. In such an atmosphere, the intelligence apparatus, which is expansive and overactive in both countries, will naturally be on high alert and more vigilant than usual. An indication of this reality being more pronounced on the Indian side is the comical and not so infrequent detention of Pakistani ‘spy pigeons’ by Indian authorities. The hasty arrest and framing of charges against foreign diplomats is similarly excessive and should have been handled with more care.

India’s atrocities in Kashmir along with rising intolerance and extremism against minorities within the country have been widely condemned by international human rights groups. Other than taking a beating from the economic and human fallout of the coronavirus, it is now also engaged in a border conflict with China in Ladakh. Regional peace is only achievable if all players want it and contribute towards deescalating any tensions to increase cooperation that can lead to better diplomatic relations and more trade. India must therefore examine and alter its irrational and dangerous strategy of opening fronts unnecessarily while refusing to come to the negotiating table and sort matters out.