Child maid injured in PK-8303 crash dies

KARACHI: A 12-year-old girl, Naheeda, who was injured in the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) most recent plane crashed in a residential area passed away here on Monday.

Naheeda was a resident of Malir’s Jam Kunda Goth and worked at a house in Model Colony. She had suffered burns on 60 per cent on her body.

At least 84 bodies of the PIA plane crash victims have been identified and handed over to their families.

CM Murad in a statement on Monday said that of the 84 bodies, 45 were been identified through DNA tests while 13 bodies have been kept in different morgues and their identification process was underway.

“Nine bodies have been kept in the Edhi morgue while 4 in Chippa morgue,” he said.

Furthermore, the visiting team of French experts that arrived here on May 26 to extend assistance in the PIA plane crash (PK-8303) probe returned to France on Monday morning upon completion of their task.

The French team along with two members of the Pakistani Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board boarded a Paris-bound flight at Jinnah International Airport with the plane’s black box and cockpit voice recorder for decoding work.

Except for two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft were confirmed dead.