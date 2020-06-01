A neo-liberal concept of governance

Controlling the pandemic is people’s own responsibility

The basis of the policy announced by the PM on Monday was laid down a day earlier at the NCOC meeting. The lockdown is no more on the current agenda. The country will have to devise a strategy aimed at living with the pandemic which would continue to claim lives in months to come. The policy is targeted at gradually opening up different sectors of the economy. It is understood that this was bound to raise the number of infections and casualties. Most of the task to reduce the impact of the virus is to be undertaken by the people themselves through strict observance of the SOPs. They are to blame themselves if their failure leads to the spread of the disease. The government has done its duty by issuing the SOPs. But has it?

The government will go for smart lock downs in pockets of population infested with Covid-19. The much maligned lockdown, imperfect as it was, helped stem the tide of the virus while providing the government a respite to build up stocks of testing kits, PPEs and ventilators and train new teams of laboratory analysts. The arrangements have to remain a step ahead of the rate of the virus spread to be able to reduce its force. Will the administration be able to fill the gap created by the unending casualties of doctors, nurses and health workers? Will the future spread remain lower than the administration’s present projections?

Had the government started an awareness campaign and taken measures to discourage public gatherings three months earlier, the spread of the virus could have been slowed down. The desire to gain the goodwill of the clerics led the government to allow the Taraveeh prayers, which led to gross violation of the SOPs. Feeling encouraged, those running the seminaries have now announced to start admissions in their schools from today and hold regular classes from June 12. What’s more they have decided to take private schools on board and are pressurizing the government to allow Tableeghi Jamaat to resume its activities. Is the PTI administration committed to good governance and people’s health or it would again be dictated by political exigencies?