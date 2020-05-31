Yet another MPA tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly (MPA) form Sindh Shah Nawaz Jadoon tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, joining what has now become a rather long list of parliamentarians having contracted the pandemic.

Through a tweet, Jadoon announced that following the advice of his doctor, he has quarantined himself at home.

میرا کورونا وائرس ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔ ڈاکٹر کی ہدایت پر اپنے آپکو گھر میں آئیسولیٹ کرلیا ہے۔ تمام لوگوں سے دعاؤں کی درخواست کرتا ہو۔ اللہ پاک مُجھ سمیت تمام عالم اسلام کو جلد صحت وتندرستی عطاء فرمائے آمین۔@ImranKhanPTI @AsadQaiserPTI @ImranIsmailPTI @AliHZaidiPTI pic.twitter.com/iL3rpAoJv8 — Shah Nawaz Jadoon (@ShahNJadoonPTI) May 31, 2020

He was elected MPA from PS-113 Karachi-XXV in the general election held in 2018.

Sindh assembly members have been directed to undergo a Covid-19 test to be able to attend the assembly session scheduled to be held on June 2.