Yet another MPA tests positive for coronavirus

by PPI , (Last Updated 2 hours ago)

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of provincial assembly (MPA) form Sindh Shah Nawaz Jadoon tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, joining what has now become a rather long list of parliamentarians having contracted the pandemic.

Through a tweet, Jadoon announced that following the advice of his doctor, he has quarantined himself at home.

He was elected MPA from PS-113 Karachi-XXV in the general election held in 2018.

Sindh assembly members have been directed to undergo a Covid-19 test to be able to attend the assembly session scheduled to be held on June 2.



