Twin cities face terror threat

ISLAMABAD: While the authorities are busy handling the major surge in cases of coronavirus, intelligence agencies have warned the authorities of a high profile terrorist attack likely to hit the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to a secret memo dated May 30, it has been reported through reliable sources that some terrorist groups are planning to undertake a high profile terrorist activity in twin cities i. e. Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“All relevant security agencies are therefore requested to ensure optimum security measures within twin cities in particular and in other parts of the country in general,” the secret letter suggested.

“It is therefore declared that Chief Secretaries, Inspectors General of Police should hold meetings with all the stakeholders related to security and review security arrangements. Extreme vigilance and higtened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident,” says the official communique sent to Chief Secretary Punjab, IGP Punjab, IGP Islamabad, Chief Commissioners ICT and Rawalpindi and provincial authorities of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).