Struggling private schools

The statement “ stay home, stay safe” is quite easy when your necessities are fulfilled. It is true that the government is helping everyone with funds during this covid-19 era but apart from shops, markets and transportation, schools are also closed. Due to which the private teachers are struggling really hard because neither are they below poverty line to be helped by funds nor are they getting paid due to lockdown. Many private teachers are the only bread-winner in their families. Henceforth, the government must provide funds to private schools administrations to help the teachers due to whom there are doctors to help us.

Afroz MJ

Turbat