Seminaries announce to reopen in June despite recommendation to extend closure

LAHORE: The Federation of Islamic Seminaries on Sunday announced to begin admission drive in its affiliated madrassas from June 2, whereas classes will begin from July 12.

A meeting of the Wafaqul Madaris Al Arabia, which was chaired by Maulana Qazi Abdul Rashid at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore, also decided to take private schools on board and pressurise the government to allow Tableeghi Jamaat to resume its socio-religious activities.

The announces comes as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recommended that the educational institutes should be kept closed till August, as the summer season and pandemic would be at its peak in July.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Maulana Rashid said a final decision regarding the matter will be taken by the leadership of the federation and Tanzeemul Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, declaring that madrassas “could not afford” to remain closed any longer.

The cleric claimed that the standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were announced by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, were “flouted everywhere except mosques.”

He also questioned the logic behind keeping madrassas closed if mosques, shopping malls, markets were allowed to reopen.

Religious organisations across the country have been calling on the government to allow the religious institutions including madrassas to reopen despite an uncontrolled surge in the number of positive cases and deaths.

The clerics, days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, announced to reopen mosques amid reservations expressed by the medical experts that such a move would leave a catastrophic impact on the government’s anti-coronavirus efforts.

In a press release issued by the central leadership of Wafaqul Madaris, it was said that the federation was “determined to save the future of the students in collaboration with the government” which it said was at stake due to delay in the annual examinations scheduled in March this year.