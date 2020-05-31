Rise of AI 

Artificial Intelligence is actively influencing the domestic as well as commercial domains of the human world. Different AI driven applications offer help to professional businesspersons, educators, marketers. Other AI-driven machines can assist a chef in blending food ingredients with perfection, and some can be a guide for a disabled person who wants to Google a query.

The thought of making AI a part of our daily every day lives may be an idea that would overwhelm most of us, but the reality is that AI is already becoming commonplace in most corporate and domestic sectors. Here is a list of features that allow AI to slip into almost every industry, blend with its system, and help it progress rapidly.

Automation of Tasks: Artificial Intelligence can provide humans a great relief from doing various repetitive tasks. The technology can learn the work once and repeat it as many as desired by its human programmer. Automation of different tasks reduces the workload from dull and repetitive tasks. It has replaced many labor level jobs and has lessened the operational costs for the industries. Moreover, automation has increased the productivity of the industries by decreasing the time consumption for the tasks, as AI-powered machines are error free and efficient.

Less Burden on Human Minds: AI is capable of dealing with complex tasks without needing regular human supervision. It can take care of multiple functions simultaneously. For instance, an AI-based system that is designed to shortlist candidates for an interview by reading their CVs can also send emails to call communicate the interview date and time.

Having an overview of a few features of AI allows vivid understandings that point towards the progress of AI that would lead humanity to new successes. However, the same preview of development reveals a prospect of the future where the highly progressed AI dominates the human race.

Conclusion: At one hand, human beings are ensuring protection from the negative impacts of AI by imposing functional laws. On the other hand, the scenario is too happening that the idea of moving forward with prepared and thoughtful rules seems absurd.

Asfandyar Khan

Islamabad