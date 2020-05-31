Post-pandemic world

Like the fall of the Berlin Wall, this coronavirus pandemic is a world-shattering event whose far-ranging consequences we will only begin to imagine today. This disease has shattered lives, destroy markets and exposed the competence of governments, it’ll cause permanent shifts in political and economic power in ways in which will become apparent only later.The pandemic will strengthen the country and reinforce nationalism. Governments of all types will adopt emergency measures to manage the crisis.In short, this pandemic creates a world that is less open, less prosperous, and less free. It did not have to be this way, but the combination of a deadly virus, insufficient planning and incompetent leadership has placed humanity on a difficult and worrisome path.

Usama Sarfraz

Rawalpindi