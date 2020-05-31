Pakistan to curb second wave of covid-19 by ensuring first wave never ends: Shibli

ISLAMABAD – The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday the government has tackled covid-19 in an organised manner and its strategy to deal with multiple waves of coronavirus was moving in the right direction.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the country, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is all set to avoid a really difficult period in the future, by keeping itself within the confinements of the current difficult period.

“As you must have heard that the second wave of coronavirus is predicted to be significantly more devastating than the first. We have implemented a foolproof strategy in this regard and have successfully ensured that the second wave is curbed through ensuring that the first wave of coronavirus never ends,” he said.

Faraz added the government was reviewing the covid-19 situation on a daily basis and taking steps to ensure that the current wave continues for as long as possible. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear in his plan to protect both the economy and the first wave of coronavirus, and has altered the lockdowns accordingly.

“The model of complete lockdown had failed to sustain the first wave. The masses will have to show responsibility and follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will help keep the first wave of coronavirus alive, and ensure that the second never comes.”