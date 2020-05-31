Official repatriated on alleged differences with Islamabad DC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has repatriated the Local Government Commission Secretary and ICT Director (Dev/Finance) Ali Sufiyan to his parent department over alleged differences with Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the official was repatriated to his parent department on May 21, and Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar (BPS-18/PAS), who was posted as the ICT director (AES), was posted as ICT director (Dev/Finance) in his own pay and scale with immediate effect. The notification also stated that Captain (r) Asghar would continue to hold additional charge of his previous post for three months until someone else is posted to that position.

Sources said that Sufiyan, an officer of commerce and trade group, had recently forwarded an inquiry report to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) with regard to alleged corruption of billions of rupees in the affairs of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) as well as MCI in the last few years.

They said that the inquiry report also raised questions over Shafqat’s role as the former director municipal administration. Back in 2013, Shafqat got a public notice published in newspapers pertaining to cancellation of all licences issued in violation of PPRA rules, and subsequently an open auction of facia sign boards, billboards, pole signs, bus stops, gentries was held, however, according to the record, those billboards and pole signs were operated by the same media companies who were initially issued lincences in violation of PPRA rules and no amount was recovered from them for three years. They added that that the Local Government Commission had also summoned Shafqat in the meeting, but this was not indicated in the minutes of the official meeting.

They further said that the Islamabad DC considers Sufiyan to be the main person behind the commission’s inquiry report and he used different tactics to repatriate him from his position.

On the other said, sources said that the CDA Subcommittee Chairman Muhammad Saleem also wrote a letter to Establishment Division secretary to investigate Sufiyan’s attempts of seeking repeated deputations. He said that the official has a checkered history in this regard and his moves were in violation of the deputation policy and the orders of the Islamabad High Court. He highlighted that Sufiyan was sent on deputation to CDA on February 4, 2014 as deputy director and served for one year in the Municipal Administration Directorate before he was repatriated prematurely to his parent Ministry of Commerce on January 1, 2015.

He also said that the official made repeated attempts to be posted to the CDA once again and succeed a year later when he joined the civic body on April 21, 2016 in the same directorate until he was removed from office on May 2, 2018 by the IHC, which declared him a persona non grata and clearly directed against assigning him any municipal responsibilities. He added that despite this, Sufiyan continued to try and was posted to ICT, a local government institution with close linkages with MCI, which was also a violation of the deputation policy and court orders, therefore, the issue must be investigated. He also accused Sufiyan of being the most corrupt officer of CDA/MCI and requested action against him.

Sources said that recently, two prominent television anchors also discussed the matter in a programme and subsequently, Sufiyan was repatriated to his parent department despite Sufiyan’s close relations with the secretary establishment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had suspended Sheikh Ansar Aziz, the mayor of Islamabad, for the three months on the recommendation of the same inquiry report, and this matter is currently before the IHC.