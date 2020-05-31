Nation’s progressive darzis sew Eid capes for Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA – Despite their businesses being hit by the covid-19 pandemic, darzis around the country were seen working overtime for a self-assigned project on the eve of Eid.

The darzis, who belong to the progressive sector, remained open after completing their final Eid orders to create their renditions of a superhero cape that the Progressive Darzi Alliance (PDA) had agreed to sew over the Eid weekend.

That cape, which the PDA leadership had sanctioned throughout nationwide tailor shops under its control, was designed for Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry for his heavyweight triumph last weekend.

“First the tussle with Mufti Muneeb – further helped by the mufti taking a personal jibe at Fawad Chaudhry – then the remote control tweet to Ansar Abbasi, two immensely symbolic moments. This coupled with Fawad Chaudhry previously taking on Islamist orthodoxy made this token inevitable,” the PDA chairperson told The Dependent.

“This is not to say that he hasn’t said problematic things on occasions. I mean the whole #Endia spree is quite embarrassing, and so are his contradictory stances while party hopping. But the PDA has decided to give credit where it’s due, especially considering it’s so rare, and even rarer for the current government.”