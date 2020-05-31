Knowledge, intellect & wisdom

Living in interesting times

I have always said it but it bears repetition: change is always happening in the world but rapid change takes place but rarely. Today we have rapid change and we are lucky to be alive to see it. Change of this magnitude redraws national boundaries and changes attitudes and society.

America is on fire. The trigger was the killing of a black man called George Floyd by a policeman. He was choked to death. It was one death too many. Anger, frustration and rage spilled over. Right now, more than 30 cities are on fire and have become a battleground. The open season on blacks in America may have come to an end.

At the other end of the world, China is finding its economy contracting for the first time in the last 40 years or so. It is at odds with India and has occupied part of the territory it claims. That territory is extremely pivotal for three countries─ China, India and Pakistan─ because from there, India can launch an attack on Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan and thence cut off the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under construction. The CPEC, as it is called, is vital for China and the development of Pakistan and therefore just as much of a thorn in India’s side. Two of India’s spy drones that intruded into Pakistan have already been shot down. News is that the Chinese army has given another thrashing to the Indian army. It seems that the fragmentation of British India which started in 1947 is proceeding apace. It is obvious that India is spoiling for war, which the world can ill afford. An India-Pakistan-China war is in danger of becoming nuclear. The world economy is contracting and we are facing a global depression for the first time since the Great Depression. It has already started. The world map would change after a world war as it did after the two previous world wars. To craft another global status quo requires a great deal of knowledge, intellect and, dare I say it, wisdom, which is in short supply.

What has happened is not gone and what is going to happen has already happened. We just can’t see it, just as we can only now see the supernova of a star four billion light years away. That is in our future but it has already happened. So, humility, my dear friends, humility. It is not in the nature of human beings to have humility unless they are spiritually very developed, which few are. But at least give it a try

So fragile is the global equilibrium that an invisible virus has thrown it into a tailspin. We can’t see it, we don’t understand it and we can’t find a cure for it. We can’t even get to the roots of it with China and the USA variously blaming one another. When humanity is in such a state of confusion, the tendency is always to look for answers in the spiritual realm, apart from the scientific. I remember years ago, Dr Abdus Salam told me that they could never find the Grand Unified Theory, otherwise known as the Theory of Everything, unless the spiritual and the scientific were to join forces. I think it will happen one day. You see, if you accept that the Creator determines everything, even a virus, it might enhance your understanding. If you realize how infinitesimal we are that we can be killed by a lowly virus, then we may see sense. We have always seen the Earth open and more earth poured into it. The more earth is the dead body, the soul having gone off to its Maker. All we are left with is the mound of earth. While we are alive, we cannot even control our ego and keep exaggerating our ‘achievements’ and the ephemeral wealth we may have gathered. We keep saying this is mine, that is mine, without realizing that it is not anyone’s. Everything belongs to God and our reality is a mound of earth. Don’t we say dust to dust and ashes to ashes? To which I would add earth to earth and sod to sod.

Doesn’t God refer in the Quran to “that clinging thing” referring to a foetus that becomes human? A human finally goes back to becoming “that clinging thing” again. All our ambitions, all our ego just disappear when we become that sod of earth.

Now with the USA on fire and commentators on television wondering whether the State exists or not, do you still laugh at that Russian who said that America would fragment into five states? Truth to tell, there is not one USA but many, the most obvious being White America and Black America. Many of its states are economically self-sufficient, like California. In fact, it is the fifth largest economy in the world and it is only a province.

This is difficult to comprehend for small minds that depend on their information on newspapers. Where is the Roman Empire? The Muslim Empire? The British Empire? Now Britain itself is in fear of fragmenting. This starts you thinking on what a natural nation state could be and the answer lies in the name, for a nation tells you everything. Britain is a collection of at least four nations, each with its own culture, cuisine, language, history, apparel and what have you. Perhaps one day, even these attributes might disappear and we get different methodologies of governing ourselves.

One big change could be that perhaps in this global turmoil we might see the Muslims form an alliance and create a real ummah of believers in one God. But no so long as we have the effete, greedy and cruel leaders who have occupied the world. This global change anyway would be a very slow process and we will not see it during our lifetimes on Earth. Hopefully we will see it from the life in the Hereafter but then, who knows, we may not be interested in such things and may find them too mundane when we are occupied trying to understand the glory of God’s creation. Hopefully that is what it will be.

So there is no point in taking fright from things we don’t understand and we never will. We cannot stop going back to our primitive past in which we killed just to survive.

The onus of crafting the new status quo will not just be on humanity but also on natural forces. If the quantum scientists are to be believed, it has already been done, for they have found that the past, the present and the future all exist at the same time. If we stop thinking in terms of linear time as we do on Earth, then there is a chance we might understand this. What has happened is not gone and what is going to happen has already happened. We just can’t see it, just as we can only now see the supernova of a star four billion light years away. That is in our future but it has already happened. So, humility, my dear friends, humility. It is not in the nature of human beings to have humility unless they are spiritually very developed, which few are. But at least give it a try.