Harbhajan, Yuvraj have to support their fascist rulers like I have to support mine: Afridi

KARACHI – Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes Indian cricketers, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, are forced to defending their fascist rulers, in order to appease the Indian public, just like he has to support his fascist rulers in order to appease the Pakistani public.

Afridi says he is grateful to the duo for backing his foundation in its fight against covid-19 pandemic, but also maintains that he hopes they will understand his current political ambitions.

“I’ll remain thankful towards Harbhajan and Yuvraj for supporting my foundation. The real problem is that is their compulsion, just like this is my compulsion. They live in that country, just like I live in this country. They know that people are being oppressed in their country, just like I know that if anything even more people are being oppressed in my country. They are helpless – okay I might not be helpless, because I support my fascist rulers wholeheartedly,” Afridi said while talking to The Dependent.

The former Pakistan captain said he was actually grateful to both Harbhajan and Yuvraj for saying negative things about him, because that will further add to his popularity.

“I don’t think they would’ve read my book, because even I did not read it. But they’re still supporting my political career, which I believe was launched by the book that I wrote last year.”