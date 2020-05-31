Domicile issues 

It has been common and easier to get domicile of any province anytime. Even the foreigners can get a desired domicile.

This has adversely affected job and admission quota in various universities. candidates studying in big cities get domicile of cities having a low literacy rate and get admission in the favorite universities.

Similar has been the case in job market. Punjab has a quality and quantity in education. A number of aspirants from Punjab qualify for competitive examination but remain unallocated due to enough competition. Thus they are being motivated by their fellows to get domicile of Balochistan or Rural Sindh for selection in the lucrative positions.

In 1973, a quota system was devised to allocate federal government jobs among all provinces based on population. This system was established to ensure that under developed provinces and territories of Pakistan do not get left out in the federal government jobs and other opportunities. Although, this system is commendable in principle but people of Sindh have not benefited from it due to the menace of fake domicile certificates of Sindh issued to people of other provinces.

Federal government jobs might not be a big issue for other provinces but in case of Sindh they are a huge issue. Firstly, because there is already negligible representation of people of Sindh in federal apparatus and if no more people are hired then the existing share will further decline. The second reason is the rampant unemployment in the province where government jobs – provincial and federal – are the main source of employment. Therefore, depriving Sindh of its federal jobs shares directly increases unemployment in the province.

This systematic deprivation of Sindh in federal jobs is made possible due to issue of fake domicile certificates. In every district the Deputy Commissioner (DC), a remnant of colonial past, issues domicile certificates to people. In past when officers from other provinces were posted as DCs in Sindh, they issued fake domicile certificates to their relatives. As per estimates, the figure of such domiciles is in tens of thousands. People who possess those domiciles certificates have never visited Sindh in their lives.

Syed Tahir Rashdi

Shahdapur