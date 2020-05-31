I want to draw the attention of the concerned authority to banned tobacco in Pakistan, through the column of your esteemed newspaper.World no tobacco day is observe around the world every year on 31 May. Tobacco is second leading cause of death in worldwide.It kills more than eight million people each year ,over 7 million people each year lose their lives as a result of direct tobacco use while around 1 million people died being exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke.

There are different forms of tobacco and all forms are very dangerous. Most common form of tobacco is cigarettes. Every cigarette you smoke is harmful. They harm the tissue of the lungs, impending their ability to function normally and causes lung cancer and many other diseases as well. Also cigarettes that are sold in developing countries like Pakistan usually have very low quality and a high tar content making them even more injurious to health. Quitting tobacco is never so easy but it’s worth it and it can be done if we want. It’s never too late to quit smoking.

Umema Sheikh

Karachi