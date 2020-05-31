﻿ Abrar tests positive for coronavirus | Pakistan Today

Abrar tests positive for coronavirus

NAROWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famous singer Abrarul Haq contracted coronavirus on Sunday.

The PTI leader turned to his Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news, saying that while his Covid-19 test has come out positive, he will still be carrying on with professional duties through videoconferencing. “Please pray for me and all those fighting it,” he requested the people.

A day prior, the singer-songwriter had expressed fear of him getting infected after suffering from coronavirus like symptoms.

“Those who interacted with me, including Governor Sarwar, should take precautionary measures,” he tweeted on Saturday.

