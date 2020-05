KHANEWAL: At least seven passengers were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a Multan-bound coach overturned on N-5 National Highway near Khanewal city, Radio Pakistan reported.

Multiple reports suggest that four passengers were killed on the spot.

The wounded were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal where six passengers are said to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the coach overturned in an attempt to save an overtaking motorcyclist.