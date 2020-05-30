Violating democratic traditions

PTI administration’s crusade against Opposition

Addressing a virtual international event Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of international relief for developing countries facing the scourge of the coronavirus. As he put it, the low-income developing countries not only face financial challenges while providing relief to the most vulnerable sections of their populations, but also lack the fiscal space to revive their economies. What he highlighted was just one of the several challenges Pakistan is currently facing. Other challenges include the locust attack which has already damaged crops in parts of three provinces while the major attack is yet to come. Then there are the anticipated floods in major rivers for which the NDMA is yet to prepare plans. Attacks from the other side of the LoC had taken toll of 59 civil and military personnel last year. while there has been no respite to casualties during the last five months.

Despite the multiple challenges faced by the country there is no end to the mud fest between the government and the opposition which has continued to aggravate month after month since 18 August 2018. In democracies, it is for the ruling party to initiate moves to develop working relations with the opposition. One finds instead a resolve to demolish the opposition by pulling out all the stops. When even the most low-keyed of the government’s several spokesmen calls PML(N) and PPP leaders “scavengers”, this indicates the knives are out for the opposition,

The signals emanating from NAB indicate that it is willing to pitch in and play the heavy. On Thursday the accountability body reviewed progress in investigations into alleged corruption cases against a comprehensive list of PML(N) and PPP leaders, their relatives, business partners and “cronies”. The anti-graft watchdog also decided to appeal against bails given to opposition leaders and decided to re-open cases where relief was obtained from the courts on the basis of the now lapsed NAB Amendment Ordinance.

The PTI government needs to realize that the way it is targeting the opposition could harm its credentials as a genuinely democratic administration. The PM’s voice will have less impact at international forums if this this was to happen. Mr Khan would do well to avoid sailing close to the wind.