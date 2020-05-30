SIU arrests suspected ISIS terrorist

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police, in a joint operation with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) late Friday night, arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist in the provincial metropolis.

According to the SIU, during the operation, it recovered advanced weapons and other gadgets from the suspect.

Police said that the alleged terrorist, later identified as a Sikandar Khan, also confessed to his association with the outlawed militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before 2019.

The suspect, the SIU said, was arrested before in 2013 and charged with several cases including terrorism. It said that the suspect was transferred to the Mardan jail, where he was released after completing his sentence.

Sikandar also confessed to involvement in extortion activities in the past, said the SIU, adding that he had sent an extortion threat to Dr. Siraj in the jurisdiction of PIB police station. However, upon Siraj’s refusal to pay the said amount, the suspect allegedly attacked his clinic.

The SIU said that it is conducting raids to arrest Sikandar’s accomplices, adding that it is conducting forensic investigation of the weapons recovered from his possession.