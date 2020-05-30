Shehryar Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Saturday announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus, joining what has now become a rather long list of parliamentarians having contracted the pandemic.

The minister, through a tweet, said that he has isolated himself at home on the directions of his doctor.

I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.

I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM @ImranKhanPTI — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) May 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of Punjab Assembly Rana Arif Iqbal also tested positive for the pandemic and subsequently self-quarantined at home.

Reports have emerged claiming that Iqbal has passed on the virus to his wife and four children.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shaheen Raza passed away two days after testing positive for Covid-19. However, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asad Aslam said at the time that the deceased was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes.

Pakistan’s coronavirus toll on Saturday reached 66,457 with 1,395 reported deaths. According to the national database, some 24,138 patients have completely recovered so far. According to the numbers, Sindh and Punjab account for more than two-thirds of the country’s total Covid-19 toll with 26,113 and 24,104 cases, respectively.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan reported 9,067 and 4,087 cases followed behind by Islamabad which has so far confirmed 2,192 positive cases. The toll is lowest in Gilgit-Baltistan, which is anticipating a general poll in September this year, and Azad Kashmir that have announced 660 and 234 cases, respectively.