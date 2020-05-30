Railways to ply five more trains, minister says

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced to operate five more trains in the coming days, saying all standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be implemented.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister said that Pakistan Railways has suffered a loss of Rs50 million during the last 10 days for allowing passengers under the designed SOPs.

“We have decided to restore five more trains in order to avoid loss during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rasheed, adding that Sir Syed Express, Karachi Express, Bahauddin Zakariya, Shalimar Express and Multan-Karachi railcar will resume their operations.

The minister also requested Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to inaugurate the Bahawalpur railway station. Sheikh Rasheed said that railways is not in a position to resume 100 trains due to lack of safety equipment at many railway stations.

The minister said that next 90 days are important in politics of Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take action against the flour and sugar mafia.