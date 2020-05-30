Over 20,000 overseas Pakistanis to be repatriated from June 1

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said around 20,000 overseas Pakistan would be repatriated in the next 10 days from June 1 as the policy was revised to bring 2,000 passengers per day.

Addressing a press conference, Yusuf said over 33,000 overseas Pakistanis were brought back to the country from 55-60 countries as 1,000 passengers were brought back per day. The SAPM said the government was focusing on bringing back stranded labourers from the gulf countries who were unable to afford the travel expense. Most of the labourers were stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). “Around 8,000 passengers will be brought back from UAE and 4,000 from KSA,” he added.

He noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had completely opened air space for outbound flights and all international airlines would be allowed to take foreigners and outbound passengers abroad. The decision was made after analyzing the least impact of outbound flights on increasing Covid-19 risk.