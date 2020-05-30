‘Sick’ Nawaz enjoys a day out in London

–Maryam lashes out at critics over Nawaz’s photo, says bid to defame former PM ‘did not work as usual’

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who flew to London last year for medical treatment, was spotted enjoying tea with family members near London’s Hyde Park in the cosmopolitan.

According to a photograph making rounds on social media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader is seen taking tea with his female family members.

This is reportedly the first time that the PML-N supremo has left his apartment to go out in public after the Covid-19 outbreak hit London. Nawaz reportedly walked on foot from Avenfield Flats, where he resides, to Edgware Road, where he took tea.

Commenting on the London picture, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz observed that the purpose of uploading the snapshot was defamation and not promotion.

In a tweet, Maryam noted that the purpose of click was not promotion but defamation which as usual did not work.

تصویر کا مقصد تشہیر نہیں تذلیل تھا جو کہ ہر بار کی طرح الٹا ہو گیا۔جو لوگ زبردستی ICU میں گھس کر میری بیہوش ماں کی تصاویر بنانے کی کوشش کر سکتے ہیں،انکے لیے میاں صاحب کی گھر کی خواتین/بچیوں سمیت چھپ کر تصویر بنانا کیا مشکل ہے؟ اتنا ہی نیک کام تھا تو بزدلوں کی طرح چھپ کر کیوں کیا؟ https://t.co/vECHxSKpAS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 30, 2020

Expressing her resentment, she said it was not a big deal to take the picture of Nawaz along with his female family members “secretively” for those who could forcefully get into the intensive care unit and attempt to take the pictures of her faint mother. In June 2018, a man entered late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s hospital room allegedly without permission at London’s Harley Street Clinic where she was being treated. The act sparked alarm among members of the Sharif family.

Commenting further on Nawaz’s latest picture, Maryam questioned if the click was such a good act, why was it done in a cowardly manner.

The PML-N vice-president maintained that the way the glimpse of Nawaz had startled his opponents, it had become a source of happiness and encouragement for his supporters.

Maryam declared that Nawaz’s adversaries only harmed themselves by such acts and unknowingly benefitted her father.

Earlier, commenting on the latest image of the PML-N supremo, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said how the people [in Pakistan] could trust the accountability system. In a tweet posted on Saturday, he said these images were making a mockery of the country’s justice system, law, administration, and judicial system.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill, said, “These people consider the nation as fool. He left for London with a false statement. The three-time prime minister lacks moral strength, they flee from the country on the basis of falsehood. Those people are pitiable who still hear their false utterances and consider them their leaders.”

It is to be mentioned here that Nawaz’s doctors had advised the family to keep him in isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.