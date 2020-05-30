KP government asked to allow business activities 24/7

PESHAWAR: The business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday demanded an end to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and asked for permission to resume businesses across the province 24/7.

The demand was pushed during a video-link meeting held with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz in chair. Traders’ leaders, industrialists and businessmen attached with retail sector attended the meeting.

Notable among the participants were SCCI Senior Vice president Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former chamber presidents, Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, former All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association chairman Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar President Zarak Khan, SCCI Executive Body members Mujeebur Rehman, Ghulam Bilal Javed.

The participants asked government to release payment of refunds on head of income tax to the business community without any delay. They urged the government to formulate business friendly policies through proper consultation with business community and relevant stakeholders.

The speakers demanded 24/7 opening of Pakistan-Afghanistan border and removal of hurdles in way of bilateral and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The participants announced that if the government did not pay heed toward demands of the business community, they would announce future course of action during a press conference, which would be organised under auspices of SCCI on June 2 at the chamber house.

The speakers said that the country’s economy and businesses had been crippled by the lockdown and could not afford further closure.

They said that the business community had fully extended cooperation with government, police and law enforcement agencies during the prolonged lockdown, and were ready to continue support the government initiatives to contain spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province. However, they added, the government should ease polices to complete restore coronavirus-hit businesses and allow opening of business hubs, market, malls and shops around the clock in seven day a week.

Maqsood Pervaiz said that the business community was facing severe financial woes due to the prolonged lockdown, and if it continues in the coming days, the businesses would be completely shut down, triggering unemployment on a massive scale.

The SCCI chief demanded an end to the ongoing lockdown and asked the government to allow businesses to remain open 24/7 across the province to minimize chances to spread of Covid-19. He added that the business community was ready to cooperate with government and local administration in this regard.