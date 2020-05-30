Covid-19: Balochistan announces ‘martyrs package’ for deceased medics, officials

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan on Saturday decided to include the doctors, medical staff and government employees, who die in the fight against coronavirus, in the category of martyrs and give ‘martyrs package’ to their families.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Chief Minster’s Secretariat with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the chair.

The meeting decided to grant financial assistance to doctors, paramedics, laboratory technicians, security personnel and other staff of Sheikh Zaid Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital, Quetta.

The decision for payment of one to three month’s additional basic pay to doctors, paramedical and security personnel in accordance with the nature of their duties was also taken in the meeting. The payment of additional payment will come into force from March 1.

The meeting expressed concern over the spread of novel coronavirus due to the ‘non-cooperation of people’ with regard to following the precautionary measures against Covid-19.

It was informed that no ban has been imposed for providing medical facilities in OPDs of private hospitals and registered clinics, nevertheless, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed.